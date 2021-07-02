Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.79. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.88. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $973.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $55.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth about $7,559,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 137,671 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

