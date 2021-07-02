Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $8.48

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

BTG stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

