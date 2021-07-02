Brokerages Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target at $14.90

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CalAmp by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 4,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $446.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.