Brokerages Set Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) PT at $39.20

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

