Brokerages Set Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) PT at $45.50

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $689.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

