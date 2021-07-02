Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target at $11.90

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,058,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,507,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712,694 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

