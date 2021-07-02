Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roche by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. 992,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

