Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $61.55

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ST opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

