Brokers Set Expectations for Vallourec S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vallourec in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.66). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

