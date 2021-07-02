Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.23

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$98.23 and last traded at C$69.40, with a volume of 67681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

