Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Brother Industries stock remained flat at $$41.25 during trading on Friday. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Equities analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRTHY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

