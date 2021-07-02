Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRTHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho downgraded Brother Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Brother Industries stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

