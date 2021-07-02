Bryan Frost Purchases 2,740,238 Shares of First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) Stock

First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) insider Bryan Frost bought 2,740,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,623.09 ($25,445.07).

About First Au

First Au Limited explores for gold and base metals in Western Australia's Goldfields and Pilbara. It holds 100% interests in the Gimlet gold project located to the north west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Victoria Gold project; and the Talga project comprising 7 exploration tenements located in the East Pilbara.

