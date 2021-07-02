Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.