Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

