Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $126.35 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 624,499 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises about 1.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $126,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,837,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,398. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

