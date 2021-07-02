Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $264.42 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,262,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,147 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 2.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $264,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,410,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after buying an additional 50,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 48,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,614. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.