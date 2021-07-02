Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $97.10 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,006 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $97,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.45. 42,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,844. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.