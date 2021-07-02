Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $163,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after buying an additional 97,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 47,510 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $140.01. 9,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,621. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

