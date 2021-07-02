Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $53,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $3,293,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,316. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.