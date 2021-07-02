Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.60. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million.

BFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.17. 174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,366. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $481.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

