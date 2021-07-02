Bytom Price Reaches $0.0615 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $88.58 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00401160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,688,078,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,793,807 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

