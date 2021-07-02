Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 155,626 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.