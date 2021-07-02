Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Up 65.5% in June

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. 373,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.17. Cactus has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

