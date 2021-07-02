Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

