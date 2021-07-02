Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 68.8% in June

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHI opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

