Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 85.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 779,162 shares during the period. Calix makes up 1.7% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,135. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.