Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Hits New 1-Year High at $188.00

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 178.10 ($2.33), with a volume of 180131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

The company has a market cap of £55.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.