Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CAC opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Camden National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camden National by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

