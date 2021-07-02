Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 1,825,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

