Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

