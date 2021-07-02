Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of CWH opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

