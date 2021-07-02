Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $129.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.45.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $115.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

