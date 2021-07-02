Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

