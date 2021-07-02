Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 14,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.57. 1,477,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

