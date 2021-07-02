Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$98.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$363.36.

CP stock opened at C$95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$68.45 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$63.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$208.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

