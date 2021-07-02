Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Canterbury Park stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25. Canterbury Park has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

