Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.25 Million in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

