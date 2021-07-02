Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,731 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

