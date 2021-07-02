Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 70,706 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,706 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,467.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

