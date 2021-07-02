Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.07. Capital Power shares last traded at C$40.95, with a volume of 308,309 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPX shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.