Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

