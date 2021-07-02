Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Capri also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.04.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

