Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.88 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004038 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $42.88 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002453 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00239908 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.