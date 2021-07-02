CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $12.44 on Thursday. CareMax has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

