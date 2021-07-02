CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $163.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMX. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

KMX stock opened at $130.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

