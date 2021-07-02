Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

CVNA stock opened at $308.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.25 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.90. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total value of $13,235,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,052,775. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.