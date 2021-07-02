Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 153.6% in June

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the May 31st total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 68.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

