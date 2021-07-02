Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in June

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of CSIOY traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $136.75 and a 12-month high of $202.58.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.70 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

