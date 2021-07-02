Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

CSTL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. 13,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,904. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $5,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,515 shares of company stock worth $16,419,654 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,073,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

